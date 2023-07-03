Day one of plastic bag charge sees smooth roll-out with shoppers bringing their own bags

SINGAPORE – Supermarkets mandated to impose and charge for disposable carrier bags largely saw a smooth roll-out on Monday, with shoppers bringing their own plastic and reusable bags.

At the supermarkets The Straits Times visited, cashiers also reminded shoppers about the five-cent plastic bag charge before helping customers with their purchases.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the FairPrice outlet at Northpoint City, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor said: “The cashiers themselves have said that they see an increase in the number of customers who brought their reusable bags to bag their groceries.”

Mr Kao Chuo, 60, who was at Sheng Siong supermarket in Potong Pasir, said he has been bringing his own reusable bag every day for almost six years for his purchases at the outlet.

Some shoppers said they would reuse the plastic bags they had paid for to line their rubbish bins at home.

Mr Chan Phak Sam, 70, who bought a bag for his groceries at Northpoint City, said: “This five-cent charge is really a small expense when compared with other costs. (Besides), I can reuse the bag for my rubbish.”

Another shopper at the same FairPrice outlet, Madam Toh Lay Choo, purchased two plastic bags. The 63-year-old did not have reusable shopping bags with her because she had not planned to buy groceries.

At the self-checkout counter, she had to scan a barcode twice to include the 10 cents charge for the two bags she used.

“It would be better to pay for the bags after I am done putting my groceries into the plastic bags. What if I paid for eight bags but only needed six?” she said.

Mr Chan Tee Seng, chief sustainability officer at FairPrice Group, said: “We want to also assure everybody that we are doing our part to be vigilant, to make sure that people do pay, even in the self-checkout situation.

“But the final objective is, really, to contribute towards changing people’s habits in their shopping behaviour.”

FairPrice said its 33 outlets would have bag racks by the end of this week, where shoppers can donate reusable bags for other shoppers to take.

Ms Sangeeta Nair, founder of Eco-Statement and a member of the Citizens’ Workgroup on Reducing the Excessive Consumption of Disposables, which recommended the plastic bag charge, hopes that in the next six months to a year, “a comprehensive study will be conducted to assess the impact of the bag charge on reducing single-use bag usage and examining consumer perspectives and behaviour change”.