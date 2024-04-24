FairPrice Group to offer savings and discounts worth over $4.5m for May Day

SINGAPORE - FairPrice Group (FPG) is redoubling its efforts to keep daily essentials affordable for all NTUC union members and Link members with discounts worth more than $4.5 million at its supermarkets and selected Kopitiam outlets in May and June.

This is more than twice the $2 million worth of savings committed for May Day 2023.

For three weeks from April 25, weekly promotions will give union members a 50 per cent discount on selected essential items.

The first week’s deal, available from April 25 to 28, is for the 5kg Double FP Thai Hom Mali Rice. This will be sold at $6.95, instead of the usual $13.90.

Subsequent May Day deals will be announced closer to the launch dates of May 1 and May 9.

To celebrate May Day, FairPrice Foundation is also partnering Kopitiam to offer union members coffee and tea for 50 cents a cup at selected outlets throughout May and June.

Additionally, on May Day itself, children of union members will each receive a free cup of Milo with any purchase of the 50-cent promo beverage.

Starting the same day, union members who sign up for the FPG app for the first time will also be given a $5 e-voucher. This is in addition to the 10 per cent discount they get when paying at Kopitiam foodcourts with the app.