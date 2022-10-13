FairPrice launches initiative to help customers cope with rising costs

SINGAPORE - Popular grocery items, such as fresh fruits and laundry detergents, will be on discount at FairPrice supermarkets every week from Thursday.

Prices of 50 essential items, out of a pool of 500, will also be frozen each month under a new initiative to help consumers cope with the rising cost of living.

Known as Greater Value Every Day, the initiative reflects FairPrice's commitment in its ongoing efforts to help address concerns over rising costs even as it faces the challenges of rising global commodity prices and supply chain disruptions, the supermarket chain said.

The initiative features four schemes, including the price freeze, which will be announced every last Thursday of the month.

Another offers discounts of up to 50 per cent on items that are renewed weekly and announced every Thursday through FairPrice's print, online and social media advertisements.

It also includes the existing discount schemes for the Pioneer and Merdeka generations, seniors and Community Health Assist Scheme blue card holders, such as a 5 per cent discount from Monday to Friday, in addition to FairPrice member rebates and Linkpoints.

NTUC union and Link members will also periodically enjoy discounts of 50 per cent for specially selected items.

The fourth scheme involves a range of specially curated products that are exclusive to FairPrice and offer good value.

FairPrice Group chief executive Vipul Chawla said: "We understand the growing concerns of consumers in managing rising costs of living amid the current uncertain economic climate.

"To assure the community of our commitment to moderating costs, we have put together a comprehensive programme to empower customers to save more on groceries and daily necessities."