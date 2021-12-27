Singaporeans' experiences during Covid-19 pandemic documented in new book

The book pieces together Singaporeans' memories of the last two years during the pandemic. PHOTO: WORLD SCIENTIFIC
Updated
Published
3 hours ago

SINGAPORE - The collective experiences of Singaporeans whose lives have been upended and radically changed during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic have been documented in a new comic book titled The Covid-19 Chronicles.

Filled with cartoon illustrations, the book - conceptualised and written by the National University of Singapore's Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine - pieces together memories of the last two years.

The illustrations were done by Mr Andrew Tan and Ms Anngee Neo.

The book is set in the week before Valentine's Day, but instead of love, something else is in the air - a yet-unnamed virus that sets off fear, panic buying and confusion among Singaporeans.

It then delves into the norms during this new normal, as well as some key milestones that Singapore has crossed in its Covid-19 fight.

This book combines humour, science and empathy in an understandable and accessible format.

It is retailing online at $22 for the e-book, $28 for the soft-cover version, and $56 for the hardcover version at this website.

It is also available at Kinokuniya bookstores.

The book was conceptualised and written by the National University of Singapore's Yong Yoo Lin School of Medicine. PHOTOS: NUS
More On This Topic
School tripped: Cartoons on how Covid-19 has affected primary school kids
Interactive: Remembering the 5 million lives lost to Covid-19
Related Stories
S'pore suspends ticket sales for VTL flights and buses for inbound travel between Dec 23 and Jan 20
Covid-19 vaccine bookings for kids aged 5 to 11 open; jabs from Dec 27
How can you get your child vaccinated against Covid-19? Here's what you need to know
Germany, Sweden, Portugal and Scotland impose new restrictions as Omicron surges across Europe
Israel to offer fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose in bid to outpace Omicron
Vaccination needed to protect kids from possible exposure to Covid-19: Janil
Is Singapore ready for Omicron?
Many vaccines likely won't stop infection from Covid-19 variant Omicron
Crack down hard, or wait and see? Europe split on Omicron response
US top expert warns of bleak winter due to Covid-19 variant Omicron

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.