Singaporeans' experiences during Covid-19 pandemic documented in new book

SINGAPORE - The collective experiences of Singaporeans whose lives have been upended and radically changed during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic have been documented in a new comic book titled The Covid-19 Chronicles.

Filled with cartoon illustrations, the book - conceptualised and written by the National University of Singapore's Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine - pieces together memories of the last two years.

The illustrations were done by Mr Andrew Tan and Ms Anngee Neo.

The book is set in the week before Valentine's Day, but instead of love, something else is in the air - a yet-unnamed virus that sets off fear, panic buying and confusion among Singaporeans.

It then delves into the norms during this new normal, as well as some key milestones that Singapore has crossed in its Covid-19 fight.

This book combines humour, science and empathy in an understandable and accessible format.

It is retailing online at $22 for the e-book, $28 for the soft-cover version, and $56 for the hardcover version at this website.

It is also available at Kinokuniya bookstores.