Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 20

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Oct 20.
S'pore could enter Phase 3 by end-2020; social gatherings of 8 people may be allowed
Places of worship and wedding receptions may allow multiple zones of 50 people in phase 3.
Participants to take rapid Covid-19 tests before some mass events in Singapore
Results of antigen rapid tests could be out within 30 minutes.
New, faster breathalyser test for diagnosing Covid-19 in the works in Singapore
It has so far achieved an accuracy rate of more than 90 per cent during a pilot clinical trial.
SIA to launch new non-stop flights to New York in November amidst early signs of recovery in air travel
SIA said the service will be supported by the growing number of transfer passengers who can now transit via Changi Airport.
New manufacturing training office to be set up in Jurong Innovation District
It will work with schools and training providers to design new courses to help workers excel.
NUS student who secretly filmed women in dorm showers jailed 12 weeks
Joel Rasis Ismail had pleaded guilty to three charges of insulting a woman's modesty and one of criminal trespass.
Impossible plant-based meat goes on sale in FairPrice supermarkets and RedMart
A 340g pack will sell for $16.90, or about $5 for 100g.
6 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 2 from dorms and 4 imported
There were no new community cases.
Malaysia ruling parties Umno, PAS to formalise pact amid turmoil
Both parties said they will register their 'Muafakat Nasional' alliance with the Registry of Societies Malaysia.
Hollywood legend Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma
It is a form of cancer that starts in the body's infection-fighting cells called lymphocytes.