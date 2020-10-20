6 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 2 from dorms and 4 imported

SINGAPORE - There were six new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Tuesday noon (Oct 20), taking Singapore's total to 57,921.

They included two from worker's dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday.

There were also four imported cases, who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

There were no new community cases.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night.

On Monday, MOH reported that Jurong Point and a FairPrice outlet in Aljunied were among the places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

The ministry has said that close contacts would have been notified and there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned, if necessary.

Singapore confirmed four new coronavirus cases on Monday.

All four, aged between 18 and 41, were imported cases. They comprise one Singaporean, one permanent resident, one student's pass holder and one special pass holder.

Three of them had returned from India, while the fourth had returned from the Philippines.

All the imported cases had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the ministry.

No new clusters were announced on Monday.

The number of new cases in the community has remained stable at four cases a week in the past fortnight, MOH added.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has increased from no cases two weeks ago to two cases in the past week.

With 12 cases discharged on Monday, 57,804 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 34 patients remained in hospital, while another 34 were recuperating in community facilities. There were no patients in intensive care.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the Covid-19 outbreak - which began in December last year - has infected more than 39.9 million people. More than 1.11 million people have died.