KUALA LUMPUR (BLOOMBERG) - The United Malays National Organisation (Umno) and Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) pledged to strengthen their cooperation in preparation for the next general election in Malaysia, leaders from the two ruling parties said in a joint statement.

Umno and PAS will register their alliance under the name 'Muafakat Nasional' with the Registry of Societies Malaysia. The statement did not mention Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's Bersatu party.