Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 28

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, May 28.

Move to Phase 2 of Covid-19 reopening to be decided mid-June; dining-in, use of sports facilities to resume during this phase

This would depend on the level of community spread of Covid-19, said National Development Minister Lawrence Wong.

MOH revises discharge criteria for Covid-19 patients, those who are well by day 21 can be discharged

As a further precaution, these patients must stay at home or in their dormitories for a further seven days until day 28.

No Singaporean and PR patients among the 373 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore





The new cases take Singapore's total to 33,249.

12 pre-school staff test positive for Covid-19; nearly all found to be old infections so far

11 of these were old infections and the staff members had recovered - meaning they were no longer infectious.

NPC 2020: Hong Kong national security legislation is for city’s stability, prosperity, says Chinese Premier Li

China’s Parliament passed the resolution on the final day of its annual session, paving the way for the law to be enacted in Hong Kong.

NPC 2020: China will not flood economy with liquidity to spur coronavirus recovery

China's measures to revive its economy are forceful and targeted, and will support people's lives and livelihoods, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said.

Former Malaysian PM Mahathir and supporters sacked from ruling Bersatu party

Dr Mahathir, who co-founded the party in 2016, was sacked, along with four other lawmakers who refused to support the government led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Death of gambling king Stanley Ho gives reins of empire to daughter

Pansy Ho is now expected to consolidate control over a complicated network of business interests.

#Stayhome reads: Singapore's 'miracle acid attack baby' doesn't let his condition define him

Read the stories of people who overcame their challenges in life and forged their own unique path.

Why Music Matters: Children write lyrics to their own song

Children from Child at Street 11 not only wrote the lyrics to a song, they even sang it for President Halimah Yacob.

