No Singaporean and PR patients among the 373 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE - There were no new Singaporean and permanent resident patients among the the 373 new coronavirus cases that were preliminarily confirmed on Thursday (May 28).

The last time there were no new Covid-19 cases here among citizens or permanent residents was on Feb 23. This was also the last time there were no new coronavirus cases reported in the country.

For Thursday, the bulk of the remaining new cases are foreign workers living in dormitories.

The new cases take Singapore's total to 33,249.

More details will be released later on Thursday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

On Wednesday, the ministry added two FairPrice supermarkets in Bukit Panjang and a market and hawker centre in Jurong West to the list of public places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious.

The three locations were in addition to the four locations on the list that was first provided on Monday.

This list of locations, where Covid-19 patients have visited for more than 30 minutes, is provided as a precaution to get those who were at these places to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms, MOH said.

The ministry also announced 533 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including four community cases. Of these, three are Singaporean women and one work pass holder from China.

Two of the Singaporean cases are asymptomatic and have been linked to the cluster in Jurong Penjuru dormitory, which reported 1,188 cases as of Wednesday.

The third Singaporean, a 56-year-old woman, is currently unlinked while the work pass holder is a 33-year-old man who had gone to work at 19 Pandan Road, Tuas Terminal Phase 1 and Jurong Port recently.

The remaining 529 cases are migrant workers living in dorms.

With 832 new cases discharged on Wednesday, a total of 17,267 patients have fully recovered from the disease, or 53 per cent of the Covid-19 patients here.

The average number of new daily community cases has risen in recent days, with the ministry attributing it partly to active surveillance and screening of nursing home residents and pre-school staff.

This has increased from five cases two weeks ago to six in the past week, while the number of unlinked community cases has also increased from one per day to two in the same period.

Twenty-three people have died from Covid-19 complications in Singapore, while nine who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 5.78 million people. Some 357,000 have died.