Why Music Matters: Children write lyrics to their own song

SINGAPORE - Children from Child at Street 11 not only wrote the lyrics to a song, they even sang it for President Halimah Yacob.

They did it with the help of singer-songwriter JJ Ong and Rosemarie Somaiah from the Asian Storytelling Network.

"I thought it was going to take a long time to come up with a semblance of a chorus but we finished the chorus in one day," said Ong, also known as Falling Feathers.

Renowned Singaporean conductor, Kahchun Wong then helped them to compose the music.

Child at Street 11 is a pre-school for children from diverse and under-resourced backgrounds.

