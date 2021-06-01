Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 1

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, June 1.

Covid-19 vaccine could become like yearly flu shot, say experts

The pandemic is far from over, as a small leak can take hold among unvaccinated people, warned one of the panellists.

Mass Covid-19 testing begins at two Hougang HDB blocks, one in Yishun

Residents of two HDB blocks in Hougang were asked to go for mandatory tests after Covid-19 viral fragments were detected in wastewater samples.

1.4m lower-income Singaporeans to receive GST Voucher cash payouts from June 23

MOF encourages Singaporeans to link their NRIC to PayNow by June 15 to receive the payouts earlier.

18 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 15 in community

Of the 15 community cases, seven are currently unlinked.

87 million-dollar HDB flats sold in first five months of 2021 in new high

So far, this is the highest number of million-dollar flats sold in a year on record.

Covid-19 scare, quarantine for family of 12 after maid's early SHN discharge

The employer was told not to worry as her helper's positive serology test indicated a past infection.

Testing for Covid-19: How S'pore is raising its game with DIY test kits and more

A variety of Covid-19 tests allow fast, extensive, easy and accurate tests to be conducted.

Kuala Lumpur turns into ghost town as Malaysia goes into full Covid-19 lockdown

It was imposed to flatten the infection curve after record number of daily Covid-19 cases last week.

Rise in S'pore dengue cases expected as mosquito population grows by 30%

The insect's population has remained high in some residential areas, including places in Clementi and Hougang.

Working from home? Stay away from chips and reach for these snacks instead

From fresh fruit to nuts, these snack ideas will help you stay healthy and energised.

