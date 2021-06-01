18 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 15 in community

SINGAPORE - There were 18 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at noon on Tuesday (June 1), taking Singapore's total to 62,069.

Tuesday's figure included 15 community cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of these, seven are currently unlinked.

Of the eight linked cases, six had already been placed under quarantine, while two were detected through surveillance, said the MOH.

There were also three imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore. Two of the imported cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new cases from within workers' dormitories were reported.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night.