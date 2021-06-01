Mass Covid-19 testing begins at two Hougang blocks, one in Yishun

SINGAPORE - A steady stream of residents arrived for their mandatory Covid-19 swabs at two Housing Board blocks in Hougang and one in Yishun on Tuesday(June 1) .

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Monday that all residents of Block 745 Yishun Street 72, as well as Blocks 501 and 507 Hougang Avenue 8, had been asked to go for swab tests after surveillance measures and wastewater testing had detected likely cases of Covid-19 transmission there.

MOH said surveillance testing detected six Covid-19 cases among residents of Block 745 Yishun Street 72, from two households, with subsequent wastewater testing detecting Covid-19 viral fragments in the block.

Investigations are ongoing to determine linkages and the source of transmission.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 viral fragments were detected in wastewater samples collected from Blocks 501 and 507 in Hougang.

Testing started at both locations at 9am on Tuesday.

When The Straits Times arrived at Block 507 in Hougang at about 9am on Tuesday, testing operations were in full swing and residents had formed a queue to get swabbed.

Madam Koh Beng Hup, who works in a McDonald's outlet, said: "I'm not worried about myself because I feel fine. But I'm worried that someone in the block might have the virus.

"I've always been a careful person. I wash my hands when leaving home or coming back."

The 60-year-old added that the swabbing process took only about five minutes from start to finish.

Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh and fellow Aljunied GRC MP Gerald Giam were at the block on Tuesday morning and spoke to residents. They were joined by Hougang MP Dennis Tan.

Addressing the media, Mr Giam, who is MP for the ward and vice-chairman of the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council, said that residents had messaged him with questions on the testing procedures.

He added that residents of the two blocks are not the first to be mass-tested, with those in neighbouring Block 506 tested last month after several cases were found among its residents.

By about 3.30pm, the queue had shortened, with four waiting in line. Safe distancing ambassadors were also seen ensuring that residents queued in an organised manner.

Testing for the Yishun block will end on Wednesday, while testing will be completed for the two Hougang blocks on Thursday.