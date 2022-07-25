Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 25

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, July 25.
S'pore core inflation hits 4.4%, highest since Nov 2008
Singapore reports 7th and 8th cases of monkeypox
MOH does not recommend mass vaccination because the benefits do not outweigh the risk, said Ong Ye Kung.
Vital for S'pore to tackle manpower crunch in nursing, says Ong Ye Kung
Grab and Gojek extend fare hike, ComfortDelGro to levy surcharge for rides from Mandai parks
Grab and Gojek said the price of fuel remains unstable, and that the fee is necessary to provide stability to drivers’ earnings.
From samurai to AI: How Japan is responding to new security challenges
Court of Appeal dismisses SDP bid to take Pofma appeal further
Cases under fake news law must pass the same legal tests as others before permission to appeal to apex court is granted.
Am I alone in wondering why we spend the main part of our week working?
Technology and automation have freed up many hours at work, but bosses just have not been passing the hours gained back.
Art, luxury bags and watches: Alternative investments amid inflation
Police report lodged after alleged headbutting in S'pore Premier League game
Sailors coach Kim Do-hoon and Tampines assistant coach Mustafic Fahrudin squared off twice at the end of Sunday's match.
Discover Instagram moments in Penang's George Town and Balik Pulau
A few old haunts have closed but some beautiful new shops have opened in George Town.