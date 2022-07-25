Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 25

Updated
Published
5 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, July 25.

S'pore core inflation hits 4.4%, highest since Nov 2008

It went up due to higher prices in food, retail and utilities.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore reports 7th and 8th cases of monkeypox

MOH does not recommend mass vaccination because the benefits do not outweigh the risk, said Ong Ye Kung.

READ MORE HERE

Vital for S'pore to tackle manpower crunch in nursing, says Ong Ye Kung

"What is more important is we make sure everyone does not burn out," he said.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Grab and Gojek extend fare hike, ComfortDelGro to levy surcharge for rides from Mandai parks

Grab and Gojek said the price of fuel remains unstable, and that the fee is necessary to provide stability to drivers’ earnings.

READ MORE HERE

From samurai to AI: How Japan is responding to new security challenges

The war in Ukraine has highlighted the importance of hybrid warfare.

READ MORE HERE

Court of Appeal dismisses SDP bid to take Pofma appeal further

Cases under fake news law must pass the same legal tests as others before permission to appeal to apex court is granted.

READ MORE HERE

Am I alone in wondering why we spend the main part of our week working?

Technology and automation have freed up many hours at work, but bosses just have not been passing the hours gained back.

READ MORE HERE

Art, luxury bags and watches: Alternative investments amid inflation

Such items have appreciated in value and are a reliable inflation hedge too.

READ MORE HERE

Police report lodged after alleged headbutting in S'pore Premier League game

Sailors coach Kim Do-hoon and Tampines assistant coach Mustafic Fahrudin squared off twice at the end of Sunday's match.

READ MORE HERE

Discover Instagram moments in Penang's George Town and Balik Pulau

A few old haunts have closed but some beautiful new shops have opened in George Town.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top