7th and 8th cases of monkeypox confirmed in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Two more cases of monkeypox were reported on Sunday (July 24), with one a 46-year-old man from Estonia and the other a 26-year-old Singaporean man.

This brings the total number of cases detected here to eight, comprising four local and four imported cases. None have been linked to one another.

In its updates on monkeypox on its website, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said the Estonian man came to Singapore from London on July 21. He tested positive for monkeypox on Sunday, after he developed rashes in the groin area and had fever and swollen lymph nodes.

The Singaporean man also developed rashes in the groin area as well as other parts of his body and also tested positive on Sunday. Both of them were taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases and are in stable condition.

In a statement to The Straits Times on whether it will change domestic or border restrictions following the declaration of monkeypox as a global health emergency last week, MOH said Singapore already has the majority of monkeypox measures recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in place.

It said that most of the temporary recommendations issued by the WHO have already been in place since May, including protocols for isolating confirmed cases and quarantining close contacts for 21 days from the date of exposure. Lower-risk contacts are also put on phone surveillance for the same length of time, the maximum incubation period for the virus.

MOH said the healthcare system has the expertise and capability to effectively test, diagnose and treat monkeypox infections.

It said it has been engaging those who are more at risk - for instance, men who have sex with men who have recently had sex with new partners - through healthcare and community partners.

The ministry also encouraged travellers who have just returned from areas affected by monkeypox to seek medical treatment immediately if they develop symptoms like fever, swollen lymph nodes and rash within three weeks of their trip.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Monday said in a Facebook post that WHO's risk assessment for monkeypox remains at moderate. It declared the emergency as monkeypox met the criteria of being an extraordinary event and required international coordination.

He said each case so far typically generates three to four close contacts who require quarantine - unlike Covid-19, which may generate up to 20 quarantine orders.

"As of now, given the self-limiting nature of the disease, MOH does not recommend the mass vaccination of the whole population against monkeypox, because the benefits do not outweigh the risk."

More than 14,000 monkeypox cases have been reported in more than 70 countries and territories worldwide since May.