Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 19

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Jan 19.
Pilot to reopen nightclubs, karaoke joints put on hold amid increase in Covid-19 community cases
2 nightclubs and 10 karaoke outlets were shortlisted for the pilot which was initially set to kick off this month.
S'pore plans for more than 30 new Covid-19 jab centres as it ramps up vaccine drive
These centres should be able to cater to at least 2,000 people a day.
Singapore may act to cool rising home prices, analysts say
Singapore may be considering another round of measures to cool residential prices, according to analysts.
US President-elect Joe Biden's top priorities in Asia
The US will seek to work together with Beijing on issues where their interests converge.
Covid-19 response was a global series of failures, says WHO panel
Interim report describes faulty assumptions, ineffective planning and sluggish responses.
Chinese city rushes to build massive Covid-19 quarantine centre
The facility is expected to have enough rooms to hold more than 4,000 people once it is completed.
30 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 4 in the community
26 imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore.
Scion of Singapore's richest clan strives to salvage China deal
Three CDL board members have resigned, citing disagreements.
Trade associations and business chambers pledge support for fair hiring, work practices
The 29 TACs represent multinational companies, large local enterprises and SMEs.
Go digital: How to send or receive an e-hongbao this Chinese New Year
Banks including DBS, OCBC, UOB, Citibank, Standard Chartered and Maybank will offer them.