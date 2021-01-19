30 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 4 in the community

SINGAPORE - There were 30 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Tuesday noon (Jan 19), taking Singapore's total to 59,157.

They included 26 imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were four community cases and none from workers' dormitories.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night.

On Monday, MOH confirmed 14 new cases, two of whom were from the community.

The two community cases were linked to the police para-veterinarian cluster - centred around a Singaporean who works at the K-9 Unit in Mowbray Road - bringing its number of cases to six.

Four of the six in the cluster did not seek medical treatment despite coming down with symptoms.

The first of the two new cases is a 43-year-old Singaporean housewife who is the spouse of a previous patient in the cluster. She had a runny nose on Jan 10 and later lost her sense of taste and developed a sore throat and diarrhoea, but did not seek medical treatment.

She was contacted by MOH last Saturday and her test came back positive the next day. She was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital by ambulance. Her serological test was negative, showing a probable current infection.

The second case is a 66-year-old Malaysian woman who has been in Singapore since January last year on a long-term visit pass. She developed acute respiratory infection symptoms and diarrhoea on Jan 9, and later lost her sense of taste, but also did not seek treatment.

She was contacted by MOH last Saturday, tested positive the next day, and was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital by ambulance. Her serological test came back positive, indicating a recent infection.

Both are family members of a 44-year-old Singaporean administrative officer who works in the same location as the para-vet.

Monday's 12 other cases were all imported, comprising two Singaporeans, four permanent residents, one dependant's pass holder, one student's pass holder and four work permit holders.