Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 27

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Dec 27, 2021.

 

Tampines crash victim was an artist of 25 years; drove private-hire car during Covid-19 pandemic

A small group gathered for the wake at the Church of the Holy Spirit on Monday.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore must expect new wave of cases in coming days due to Omicron: Lawrence Wong

The authorities are now adjusting protocols to manage Omicron cases in the same way as for Delta, said Mr Wong.

READ MORE HERE

Primary 4 to 6 pupils start getting Covid-19 jabs at seven centres

More than 40 per cent of Primary 4 to Primary 6 pupils have registered for their Covid-19 vaccination.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Gen Covid: Growing up under the shadow of a pandemic

The young in Asia talk about loss, gain and hope amid Covid-19.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 home recovery: How to disinfect your room and other precautions

Cleaning specialist shares guidelines on how to clean and disinfect the isolation room after a Covid-19 patient exits from the Home Recovery Programme.

Omicron patients can recover under the home recovery programme from Dec 27. How should they dispose of waste from their room? Here's the answer to that and more.

READ MORE HERE

About 52,000 employees remain unvaccinated in S'pore

Unvaccinated workers will not be allowed to return to the workplace from Jan 15. 

READ MORE HERE

Rise in HDB resale prices to ease next year from property cooling measures: Analysts

But the tight supply in the HDB resale market will persist as many BTO flats continue to face construction delays.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-PAP stalwart Phua Bah Lee dies at 89

He worked closely with key leaders during his 20-year political career, and helped to form or helm a diverse group of institutions.

READ MORE HERE

How to spend KrisFlyer miles on land

Not flying any time soon? The Straits Times rounds up five ways to spend your miles on land.

READ MORE HERE

Dancing through the pandemic, from Shenzhen to Stockholm

mtdance - I met Bea Black, 36, a Spanish dancer in Shenzhen at midnight, armed with only a camera and a mirror to create these effects in-camera. She came in full force, charged with slick sizzling moves. Watching her, IBasket: LifeCredit / Copyright:

The coronavirus pandemic has left empty spaces everywhere. And to add to that, restless ballet dancers.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.