Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 27

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Dec 27, 2021.
Tampines crash victim was an artist of 25 years; drove private-hire car during Covid-19 pandemic
S'pore must expect new wave of cases in coming days due to Omicron: Lawrence Wong
The authorities are now adjusting protocols to manage Omicron cases in the same way as for Delta, said Mr Wong.
Primary 4 to 6 pupils start getting Covid-19 jabs at seven centres
More than 40 per cent of Primary 4 to Primary 6 pupils have registered for their Covid-19 vaccination.
Gen Covid: Growing up under the shadow of a pandemic
Covid-19 home recovery: How to disinfect your room and other precautions
Omicron patients can recover under the home recovery programme from Dec 27. How should they dispose of waste from their room? Here's the answer to that and more.
About 52,000 employees remain unvaccinated in S'pore
Rise in HDB resale prices to ease next year from property cooling measures: Analysts
But the tight supply in the HDB resale market will persist as many BTO flats continue to face construction delays.
Ex-PAP stalwart Phua Bah Lee dies at 89
He worked closely with key leaders during his 20-year political career, and helped to form or helm a diverse group of institutions.
How to spend KrisFlyer miles on land
Not flying any time soon? The Straits Times rounds up five ways to spend your miles on land.
Dancing through the pandemic, from Shenzhen to Stockholm
The coronavirus pandemic has left empty spaces everywhere. And to add to that, restless ballet dancers.