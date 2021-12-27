Primary 4 to 6 pupils start getting Covid-19 jabs at seven centres

SINGAPORE - When project accountant Lina Ong received a mobile phone text message saying her 11-year-old son was eligible for a Covid-19 jab, she immediately got him registered.

Madam Ong, 47, arrived at the Pasir Ris Elias Community Club vaccination centre at about 7.40am on Monday (Dec 27), just before the centre opened at 8am.

Her early booking - as soon as she got the SMS last Wednesday - allowed her to secure one of the first slots available on the first day of paediatric vaccinations for Primary 4 to Primary 6 pupils.

Her son Keagan Ho, a Temasek Primary School pupil, said his jab was not a bad experience and that there was only a brief moment of pain. He was given a sticker after the vaccination.

Madam Ong had also took along her eight-year-old son, and all three left the centre by about 8.40am.

She said: "The whole process was very smooth and well organised. I wanted him to be among the first so that he could go back home and rest."

She added that she hoped to get her other son vaccinated soon, so that they would have peace of mind should they travel overseas as a family.

More than 40 per cent of Primary 4 to Primary 6 pupils have registered for their Covid-19 vaccination.

About 110,000 SMS invitations to get the jab were sent last Wednesday to parents of the children in the age group.

Seven paediatric vaccination centres opened on Monday, with another eight set to start operations in January next year.

The centres now operating are Senja-Cashew Community Club, Nanyang Community Club in Boon Lay, Our Tampines Hub, Pasir Ris Elias Community Club, Woodlands Galaxy Community Club, Nee Soon East Community Club and Hougang Community Club.