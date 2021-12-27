Tampines crash victim was an artist of 25 years; drove private-hire car during Covid-19 pandemic

Mr Wong was taken to Changi General Hospital (CGH) where he died. Four other men, aged between 22 and 38, were conscious when taken to CGH.

On Monday, a witness told The Straits Times: “I was in the car just in front of the white Toyota (driven by Mr Wong).

“If the red Mercedes had just steered a few degrees less as he was making the left turn, it would have hit my car instead.”

The man, who declined to be identified, added: “I saw that the white Toyota had been ‘T-boned’ by the Mercedes, and the other cars had all shifted one lane due to the impact.”

He said he saw a motorcyclist who was caught between Mr Wong’s car and an adjacent black car.

He then ran to a traffic roadblock on the Bartley Road flyover that he had driven past earlier while heading home.

“I think I must have run close to 1km to notify the traffic police at the roadblock. When I reached them, I realised another motorist was also running to get their help,” he added.

When he returned to the accident scene, passers-by were taking two passengers out of Mr Wong’s private-hire car. One had a big cut and the other seemed to have a dislocated shoulder.

Mr Wong could not be rescued as he was pinned inside the wreckage.

The man added that SCDF personnel and vehicles arrived within five minutes of the accident.

“I saw the motorcyclist shaking. He was the first to be taken away in an ambulance. He could be freed only after the wreckage of the Mercedes had been moved out of the way.”

The man, who said he was assisting with police investigations, added that he attended Mr Wong’s wake on Sunday evening to pay his respects.

A 33-year-old male driver has been arrested for dangerous driving causing death, said the police. Investigations are ongoing.