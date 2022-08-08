Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 8

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Aug 8.

Singapore to gazette Padang as a national monument on National Day

It is the first green, open space to be recognised for its significance.

Our Padang: The green, green grass of home

The Padang will be Singapore’s 75th national monument from Aug 9. It has been the venue of countless historic moments.

China announces fresh military drills around Taiwan on Monday

The military’s eastern command said it would conduct joint drills focusing on anti-submarine and sea assault operations.

Shops at Nex shopping mall affected by water leakage reopen for business

A plumbing issue from a floor trap on the first storey led to a backflow of water and subsequent leakage to the lower levels.

Natas fair returns after two-year hiatus

Natas Holidays 2022 will run from Aug 12 to 14 at the Singapore Expo Hall 5.

Hong Kong cuts hotel quarantine in latest move to ease travel

The new rules come into effect on Friday.

Commonwealth Games: S'pore clinch historic mixed doubles gold after beating England in final

The previous best result for S'pore in the mixed doubles was a bronze at the 2006 and 2010 editions of the Games.

Commonwealth Games: 10 Sri Lankans missing in Birmingham

The nine athletes and a manager vanished after completing their events.

Singaporean, 63, cycles 35,000km through Africa, China and South-east Asia

Mr Teo Chuen Hoon got hooked on long-distance touring 10 years ago and has done 15 unsupported trips.

