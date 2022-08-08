Singapore to gazette Padang as a national monument on National Day

SINGAPORE - The Padang - a site of countless historic events in Singapore's history - will officially be gazetted as the nation's 75th national monument on Tuesday (Aug 9), the 57th anniversary of the Republic's independence.

On Monday, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong said that while the site has no physical structures, its open space is the site of many shared memories as a nation.

The gazette protects the site from alteration and change that would affect its character and significance, while allowing it to continue to be a social and community space enjoyed by Singaporeans, he added.

Mr Tong was speaking at the National Gallery Singapore, which occupies the former Supreme Court and City Hall that sit next to the Padang.

The National Heritage Board (NHB) said the Padang is the first green, open space on Singapore's list of national monuments - the highest form of recognition for a structure or site's significance.

Located in the heart of Singapore's civic district, the Padang is a green patch of about 4.3ha - about the size of six football fields - sandwiched between St Andrew's Road, Connaught Drive, as well as the Singapore Cricket Club (SCC) and the Singapore Recreation Club's (SRC) clubhouses.