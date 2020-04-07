Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 7

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, April 7.

Empty trains, quiet streets on day 1 of Singapore's 'circuit breaker'





A quiet Raffles Place on April 7, 2020. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



With most workplaces shut, traffic was light. In the heartland, wet markets, hawker centres and other eateries were open but it was takeaways for all.

READ MORE HERE

Private social gatherings of any size no longer allowed under proposed law





The Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Bill, if passed, would allow the health minister to prohibit events and gatherings, or impose conditions on how they are conducted. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



This would include private gatherings at home or in public spaces such as in parks and Housing Board void decks.

READ MORE HERE

Bill on special arrangements for voters, candidates affected by Covid-19 restrictions





The Elections Department said that the health and safety of voters, candidates and election officials are paramount. PHOTO: ST FILE



Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Voters subject to restrictions like stay-home orders will be allowed to vote outside their electoral divisions under the proposed law.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporeans share Covid-19 #stayhomesg ideas





Some people have taken to social media to share how they have been adapting to Singapore's "circuit breaker" measures. PHOTOS: INSTAGRAM



Share your ideas with The Straits Times on Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #stayhomewithST and you may be featured.

READ MORE HERE

Japan PM Shinzo Abe declares state of emergency over coronavirus





The move by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe empowers local governors to urge people to stay inside and to call for businesses to close. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



His Cabinet will also finalise a stimulus package worth S$1.4 trillion to cushion the impact of the epidemic.

READ MORE HERE

Two initiatives to build up economic and social resilience





Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat noted that the current crisis is unprecedented - as is the Government's decision to roll out, in 48 days, three aid packages. PHOTO: GOV.SG



One is the Emerging Stronger task force on economic resilience while the other is a refreshed Singapore Together movement with a new emphasis on social resilience.

READ MORE HERE

Man charged after leaving home for bak kut teh while on Covid-19 stay-home notice





Alan Tham Xiang Sheng had posted on social media photos of his bak kut teh meal while he was supposed to be at home serving his 14-day notice. PHOTOS: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS, ST READER, SCREENGRAB FROM FACEBOOK



If convicted, he can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.

READ MORE HERE

More income relief for lower-wage workers





This enhancement will last until the end of 2020, when it will be reviewed further. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



Since April 1, MOM has increased the support to up to two months' salary, depending on the worker's income.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Malaysia places two buildings in Kuala Lumpur under enhanced curbs





The movement control order takes effect from April 7 until all residents are screened. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



15 cases of coronavirus were detected at the two buildings.

READ MORE HERE

Stay-home guide: Eight useful pantry staples to have in the time of coronavirus





Rice. PHOTOS: BT FILE, FAIRPRICE, ST FILE



These have been chosen for their versatility. Keep calm, consider your family's needs, and carry on.

READ MORE HERE