Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 7

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, April 7.
Empty trains, quiet streets on day 1 of Singapore's 'circuit breaker'
With most workplaces shut, traffic was light. In the heartland, wet markets, hawker centres and other eateries were open but it was takeaways for all.
Private social gatherings of any size no longer allowed under proposed law
This would include private gatherings at home or in public spaces such as in parks and Housing Board void decks.
Bill on special arrangements for voters, candidates affected by Covid-19 restrictions
Voters subject to restrictions like stay-home orders will be allowed to vote outside their electoral divisions under the proposed law.
Singaporeans share Covid-19 #stayhomesg ideas
Japan PM Shinzo Abe declares state of emergency over coronavirus
His Cabinet will also finalise a stimulus package worth S$1.4 trillion to cushion the impact of the epidemic.
Two initiatives to build up economic and social resilience
One is the Emerging Stronger task force on economic resilience while the other is a refreshed Singapore Together movement with a new emphasis on social resilience.
Man charged after leaving home for bak kut teh while on Covid-19 stay-home notice
If convicted, he can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.
More income relief for lower-wage workers
Since April 1, MOM has increased the support to up to two months' salary, depending on the worker's income.
Coronavirus: Malaysia places two buildings in Kuala Lumpur under enhanced curbs
15 cases of coronavirus were detected at the two buildings.
Stay-home guide: Eight useful pantry staples to have in the time of coronavirus
These have been chosen for their versatility. Keep calm, consider your family's needs, and carry on.