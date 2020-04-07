Social media users share #stayhomesg ideas as Singapore goes into Covid-19 'circuit breaker' mode

Some people have taken to social media to share how they have been adapting to Singapore's "circuit breaker" measures.
SINGAPORE - Singapore's "circuit breaker" measures kicked in on Tuesday morning (April 7) as the Republic toughened its fight against the spread of Covid-19 in the community.

As non-essential workplaces and retail outlets shut their doors, how have people carried on with their daily lives while stuck at home? Some have taken to social media to share how they have been adapting to this new arrangement.

Here's what people have been doing differently as they stay home.

1. The most important meal of the day

With commuting out of the way, social media users have found themselves with more time to whip up Instagram-worthy breakfasts in the morning.

Some of them, such as Instagram user mrsngcooking, chose to make a traditional breakfast of half-boiled eggs and toast. Others, however, turned to their cafe favourites, like avocado on sourdough.

Circuit breaker Day 1 . . . #mrsngcooking😋 #danaizangeats #danaizangfood #cbday1 #sgcircuitbreaker #covid19pandemic #breakfast #sgunited #wehealasone #foodie #sgfoodie #foodporn #healtheworld #wfm #foodphotography #foodblogger
As we start our “circuit breaker” month and #stayhome to try to curb the spread of #covid19 , I started my day with a simple but #delish #breakfast of #avocado on #sourdough #toast ! #Yum ! What did you have for breakfast today? #sgunited #wecanovercome #latergram . . #food #foodie #foodstagram #homemade #avocadotoast #avocadoontoast #sourdoughtoast #sgfoodie #sgfoodblogger #sg #singapore
Good morning!! Barely a day into circuit breaker and my circuit has already been broken ... I made breakfast?! 🤔😅😱😨#circuitbreaker #stayhome #sgunited
Smashed avo + sunny side up #Breakfast

2. Sharing their work set-ups

What goes into creating a conducive workspace at home? For many users, multi-monitor set-ups seem to be the way to go. Instagram user hirohiko_t, however, found some humour in the situation by sharing a photo of his son taking over his workstation to watch videos over lunch.

Day 1 of #circuitbreaker #workfromhome... My son has taken over my work station 😅 #RiseTogetherSG #RiseTogether #SGUnited #WeWillRiseAgain
...#WFH starts today #circuitbreaker #SGunited
...#WFH starts today #circuitbreaker #SGunited

My #wfh setup, featuring from left to right: my 2020 resolution on the board, food to last for days (including bowl of breakfast I’ve yet to wash), books I don’t read but there to make me feel educated, my first purchased art, name plaque to remind me that I’m “at work”, and a mug for cables. 😂 #stayhome #sgunited

3. Getting distracted by furry 'colleagues'

For some social media users, their furry "colleagues" have become a source of distraction instead. Instagram user thunderwanders shared a photo of her pet dog seated at her desk with headphones.

"Day 1 of circuit breaker: My current WFH situation," she wrote in her post, using the hashtag #workingdog.

Day 1 of circuit breaker: My current WFH situation. Stay home and stay safe ♥️ #workingdog #workingfromhome #circuitbreaker #stayhome #bordercollie #bordercolliesofinstagram #bordercolliesg #shetlandsheepdog #shetlandsheepdogsofinstagram
I cautiously joined the zoom meeting and . . . and I found my beach!!! . #phoebethesgcat #savingthesiameses #cat #cats #catsofinstagram #catsofsingapore #siamesecat #siamesecats #siamesecross #adoptdontshop #wfh #workfromhome #livingincovidtimes #covid19 #circuitbreaker #livingincovid19times #sgunited #stayhome
 
 

4. Keeping fit by getting creative

Gyms and sports facilities may be closed, but some people have found ways to work up a sweat at home. These Instagram users shared their home workout routines, consisting of simple exercises like planking and push-ups.

OneFM 91.3 DJ Simon Lim even took his Instagram followers through an exercise move inspired by taekwondo.

Today we start our workout from home initiative during the #circuitbreaker period in Singapore (30 days). Besides daily At Home workouts the team stepped up with a little Gymnastic Challenge for the members too. These are ideal to do during the short breaks we take from working on the computer. Thank you for the initiative @big_a71 #endurostrong
1st Day of SG #circuitbreaker... Stay Home Stay Safe Stay Healthy #ELCUnited #SGUnited #stayhomesavelives❤️ #workoutchallege #plankchallenge #thequarantinediaries
Stay home and workout folks. With gyms closed tomorrow, why not follow those professional instructional exercise videos by those fitness gurus (I do follow some of them). You can do some push ups at home, and have fun learning something new like martial arts basic moves. I'm showing you a Taekwondo exercise move. Just one time for the fun of it, unless you want to see more. The video is slightly longer on my ONE FM Love Songs Facebook page. P.S. Stay safe. Practice self-isolation and social distancing. #sph #sphradio #onefm913 #simpleexercise #martialartsexercise #martialarts #warmup #warmupexercises #punchingexercise #circuitbreaker #stayhome
 
 

5. Dabbling in arts and crafts

Some people have found ways to keep their hands busy during this period by dabbling in arts and crafts. A few parents have also found such activities to be a fun and educational way to keep their children occupied while staying at home.

Some have also put their DIY skills towards a more practical purpose. Instagram user wabisabiandme, for example, posted a quick tutorial on how to create a mask using a scarf or bandana in just two minutes, without any sewing involved.

DAY 1 Painting rainbows #circuitbreaker #stayhome
DAY 1 Painting rainbows #circuitbreaker #stayhome

If you have a scarf or bandana lying around, you can make this in less than 2 mins flat! This will stay on once the elastics are hooked behind your ears. You can adjust the folds and tuck in all the loose ends neatly once it’s secured on your face. See results in next post! #diymask #scarfmask #reuseablemask #stayathomechallenge #togetherathome #sgunited #circuitbreaker
 

