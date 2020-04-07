Coronavirus: Malaysia places two buildings in Kuala Lumpur under enhanced curbs

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia has put two buildings in Kuala Lumpur under an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) after 15 cases of coronavirus were detected there.

The EMCO affects some 6,000 residents in 365 residential and commercial units in the Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion buildings.

The order takes effect from Tuesday (April 7) until all residents are screened, said Malaysian Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob in a statement.

"Given the number of cases, the Government as advised by the Minister of Health, has decided to execute the fourth directive of the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO)," said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri.

The EMCO is a stricter version of the movement control order (MCO), or partial lockdown, that has been imposed across Malaysia from March 18 in a bid to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Under the MCO, residents are allowed to leave their homes to buy supplies from supermarkets and wet markets, and to buy food from restaurants. They could also order food to be delivered to their homes.

But during the duration of the EMCO, residents and visitors in the area would not be allowed to leave their houses and all businesses will be shuttered, except for shops selling essential items.

Previous EMCO were in two areas in Simpang Renggam , Johor, seven villages in Hulu Langat district in Selangor and a condominium in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia has the highest number of coronavirus infections in South-east Asia.

It reported 131 new coronavirus cases on Monday, to bring the cumulative total to 3,793. Total fatalities stood at 62.