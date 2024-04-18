Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 18, 2024

Updated
Apr 18, 2024, 06:17 PM
Published
Apr 18, 2024, 06:06 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

What happened to Audrey Fang, the S’porean who was found dead in Spain

Spanish authorities told ST that the woman showed signs of assault by a “bladed weapon”.

READ MORE HERE

National Robotics Programme receives $60m to help spur robot adoption in industry

Industry players have said there is need for toilet cleaning and inspection robots to address labour shortages.

READ MORE HERE

Apple to spend $340 million to renovate, expand Ang Mo Kio campus

The expanded facility will allow the tech giant to add hundreds of new roles here.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

PM Lee ‘a respected statesman’, gave S’pore credibility on world stage: Vivian

The Foreign Minister paid tribute to PM Lee at the end of a four-day visit to the Philippines.

READ MORE HERE

Hamad International in Doha named world’s best airport, Changi comes in second

Changi was named the best in the world for its immigration services.

READ MORE HERE

Thousands evacuated as Indonesia volcano erupts, causes tsunami threat and airport closure

Authorities said they are rushing to evacuate 11,000 residents from the nearby area.

READ MORE HERE

Cordlife files police report against former employees for potential wrongdoings

It is in connection with the Tank A incident, where around 2,200 cord blood units were damaged.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore oceans ambassador Rena Lee makes Time magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2024

She helped broker the high seas treaty, a historic agreement that lays the groundwork for international collaboration to protect the areas outside of national jurisdictions.

READ MORE HERE

Conscious consumption: Entrepreneurs in Singapore who are championing sustainable fashion

The Reoutfitter’s Sera Murphy, Weekend Kids’ Angeline Tan and Smthgood Co’s Tony Tan hope to reshape the narrative.

READ MORE HERE

$45k fine for foreigner who bankrolled deals linked to purchase of 3 houses worth millions

Zhan Guotuan pleaded guilty to an offence under the Residential Property Act on April 16.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top