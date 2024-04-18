Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 18, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
What happened to Audrey Fang, the S’porean who was found dead in Spain
Spanish authorities told ST that the woman showed signs of assault by a “bladed weapon”.
National Robotics Programme receives $60m to help spur robot adoption in industry
Industry players have said there is need for toilet cleaning and inspection robots to address labour shortages.
Apple to spend $340 million to renovate, expand Ang Mo Kio campus
PM Lee ‘a respected statesman’, gave S’pore credibility on world stage: Vivian
The Foreign Minister paid tribute to PM Lee at the end of a four-day visit to the Philippines.
Hamad International in Doha named world’s best airport, Changi comes in second
Thousands evacuated as Indonesia volcano erupts, causes tsunami threat and airport closure
Cordlife files police report against former employees for potential wrongdoings
It is in connection with the Tank A incident, where around 2,200 cord blood units were damaged.
S’pore oceans ambassador Rena Lee makes Time magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2024
She helped broker the high seas treaty, a historic agreement that lays the groundwork for international collaboration to protect the areas outside of national jurisdictions.
Conscious consumption: Entrepreneurs in Singapore who are championing sustainable fashion
The Reoutfitter’s Sera Murphy, Weekend Kids’ Angeline Tan and Smthgood Co’s Tony Tan hope to reshape the narrative.
$45k fine for foreigner who bankrolled deals linked to purchase of 3 houses worth millions
Zhan Guotuan pleaded guilty to an offence under the Residential Property Act on April 16.