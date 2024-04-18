Hamad International in Doha named world’s best airport, Changi falls to second

SINGAPORE - Changi Airport has been named the world’s second best airport by London-based research firm Skytrax, ceding the top spot to Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar.

South Korea’s Incheon International Airport came in third at the 2024 World Airport Awards ceremony held at the Passenger Terminal Expo in Frankfurt on April 17.

Changi Airport was also named the best airport in Asia, and best in the world for its immigration service.

Meanwhile, Crowne Plaza Changi Airport was lauded as the best airport hotel globally - the ninth time it has won this award.

The awards were based on a global survey conducted by Skytrax from August 2023 until February 2024.

Travellers were asked to rate airports according to their experience at different points - from check in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security and immigration through to departure at the gate.

This is the third time that Hamad International Airport has clinched the top spot - it also won in 2021 and 2022.

Changi Airport had reclaimed its crown in 2023 - the 12th time it was named the world’s best airport - before it fell behind in 2024.