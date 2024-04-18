Timeline: Missing Singaporean woman found dead with stab wounds in Spain

SINGAPORE - The body of 39-year-old missing Singaporean woman Audrey Fang Dirou was found with stab wounds after she had been uncontactable since April 10.

Here’s a timeline of what happened. All timings reported are in Spanish time, unless stated otherwise.

April 4 (Singapore time): Ms Fang departs Singapore for Spain. She is slated to return to Singapore on April 12.

April 9: Ms Fang is seen on the closed circuit television of her hotel in Xabia at 8.45pm. Her belongings are still in the hotel room.

April 10: Ms Fang is supposed to check out of her room. Her family is last in contact with her on April 10 Singapore time.

Separately, a body is found in a lorry park at Abanilla in the Murcia region, according to Spanish media. The body cannot be identified at the time.

April 11: Ms Fang’s family continues trying to reach out to her, but to no avail. They lodge a report with Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

April 12 (Singapore time): Ms Fang’s brother goes to Changi Airport in a bid to receive her, but finds out that she did not board her return flight. He makes a police report the same day.

April 16: The suspect, a Singaporean man, is detained by the Civil Guard in Alicante province. They later transfer him to their colleagues in Murcia, according to Olive Press. Spanish media reports that he was arrested at a hotel in Alicante, where he was staying.

April 17: It is revealed that the unidentified body found on April 10 is Ms Fang. At 10.30am Singapore time, a family friend, Ms Lee Si Hui, tells The Straits Times that she and the family are on a plane to Spain.

April 18 (Singapore time): Ms Lee confirms the news when contacted by ST, but says the family cannot share much information as they are assisting with police investigations.