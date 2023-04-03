7 in 10 shoppers will bring reusable bags when plastic bag charge kicks in on July 3: Survey

SINGAPORE – Whenever retiree Tan Mui San goes to the supermarket, she will grab the free plastic bags to pack her groceries before loading them into her reusable shopping bag.

“Using plastic bags from the supermarket to bag my refuse is an old habit which started decades ago, when we were encouraged to use plastic bags for throwing refuse into the rubbish chute,” said the 70-year-old single. She would also offer the bags to her friends for the same purpose.

But come July 3, when two-thirds of the supermarket outlets in Singapore start to charge at least five cents per plastic bag, she will stop taking such bags from the supermarkets, and instead buy them in bulk to bag her refuse.

Madam Tan plans to switch to using only reusable bags when shopping, as will 42 per cent of respondents in a Milieu Insight survey. They said they will start bringing their own bags only from July 3.

Of the 500 people who were surveyed on March 21 and 22, 67 per cent, or nearly seven in 10 shoppers, said they will use reusables at supermarkets from July, with 25 per cent of respondents already doing so now.

The survey also saw 14 per cent of respondents who currently make physical visits to shops most of the time saying they will shop online for groceries more frequently as a result of the plastic bag charge. Milieu Insight said the change is likely due to the convenience.

Of the 67 per cent of respondents who said they would bring their own bags from July, more than eight in 10 of them said they are nudged by the five-cent charge.