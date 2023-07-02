Pay for plastic bags at supermarkets from July 3, or you might be committing theft: Legal experts

SINGAPORE – Big supermarkets will start charging for disposable bags used to carry purchased groceries from Monday.
And shoppers taking plastic bags without paying for them could be committing theft, legal experts told The Straits Times.
