Emotional reunion for some families after close to 60 days of separation

After nearly 60 days of separation due to the circuit breaker, grandparents Yeo Khee Soon and Lee Siam Hiang were over the moon yesterday morning at being able to see and hug their two grandsons.

"It has been such a long time, look how you have grown," they chorused, calling the names of the boys, aged two and five, repeatedly.

Owing to safe distancing measures, the couple, both aged 70, are among many who have not had face-to-face interaction with their loved ones.

But yesterday, with the lifting of some circuit breaker measures, many people turned up at their parents' and grandparents' doors.

All households, however, can receive at most two visitors, once a day. And the visitors have to reside at the same address.

The elderly couple's son, Mr Yeo Chengrong, a teacher, said his two boys were visibly excited to be visiting their grandparents.

Said the 38-year-old: "Usually, we leave the house a bit later, and even then they would be sleepy or dozing off. But this morning, they were wide awake and ready to go."

He added that his parents were brimming with emotion on see-ing his children, who they insisted looked different and had lost weight.

In a typical show of grandmotherly love, Madam Lee was ready to serve them their favourite food: fried fish.

The younger Mr Yeo, whose wife is also a teacher, said the separation made him realise how his parents' support in taking care of his sons had given him peace of mind at work.

"During the circuit breaker, that really became apparent, and I am very grateful to them."

He also missed his mother's cooking. "Eating outside food can be interesting, but after a while, all you want is to eat some home-cooked food."

When he picked up his children from his parents' place later in the day, he happily looked forward to dinner at home as his mother handed him packets of food.

For many such as private tutor David, who declined to give his full name, the easing of circuit breaker measures means being able to visit and spend precious time with their elderly parents and grandparents.

The 55-year-old is looking forward to seeing his 82-year-old mother today. "My mother has mobility difficulties and she lives alone with a maid. I would worry about whether she is eating right or taking her medicine," he said.

"She wondered why no one was visiting her, especially her grandchildren, and it was very difficult to explain to her. And we couldn't call because she is hard of hearing.

"Finally, we can now have a meal together, let her know what we have been up to and take the grandchildren to see her on weekends."

Mr Hafiz Samsudin, 31, a freelancer in the media industry, will be visiting his grandparents to celebrate Hari Raya Puasa belatedly, as he could not do so on May 24 due to the circuit breaker restrictions.

The occasion is especially important to his grandparents, who are in their 80s and 90s.

His family will draw up a roster of when various family members can visit them without flouting social distancing rules.

"Usually, we all would spend the first day with them, but this year, all we could do was drop off some food and money at their home.

"It was very emotional. They said they wished I could just come in, but I had to tell them I could not, it was against the law and it was for their own sake."