Election-related scams on the rise as presidential election gets under way

SINGAPORE - Voters, election officials and even presidential candidates have been targeted in a spate of scams since campaigning kicked off for the presidential election.

Responding to queries, the Elections Department (ELD) cautioned the public to be wary of webpages containing clickable links that purport to be from ELD.

This is after images circulated online of what appears to be the ELD website, claiming that those ineligible to vote in this election can “click a link below” to have their names restored to the registers of electors.

About 200 Singaporeans had been left off the voter rolls despite having voted in the 2020 general election, likely because their identity cards had not been properly scanned during electronic registration at polling stations, ELD said on Thursday.

“Voters should ascertain their voting status via official sources only, such as through ELD’s Voter Services page at ELD’s official website or via the Singpass app,” it told The Straits Times. “Those who are unable to do so electronically can call ELD’s hotline at 1800-CALL-ELD (1800-2255-353).”