S’pore voters urged to be alert for phishing scams, cyber attacks mimicking election campaigning

SINGAPORE – Voters are urged to watch out for scams and cyber attacks that attempt to trick them into downloading malware, the Cyber Security Agency (CSA) said in an advisory as campaigning for the presidential election kicked off on Tuesday.

Such threats could surface with the use of digital means for election campaigning, such as online rallies and social media, said CSA in a statement.

Threat actors could create fake social media accounts or circulate fake websites that mimic the content of official campaign websites to carry out phishing or social engineering attacks.

CSA said: “During such attacks, unsuspecting victims may inadvertently provide sensitive information or perform financial transactions at the behest of the threat actor impersonating the election candidate or political party as a gesture of support.”

Fraudsters may also try to trick members of the public into downloading malware masquerading as legitimate software used during the election campaign. Such software may include video conferencing apps that election candidates or political parties used to conduct their campaigning, said the agency.

By installing these apps, fraudsters could be granted unauthorised access to a device and conduct malicious activities.

Users should only download apps from official sources and pay attention to the security permissions required by the app – such as asking for permissions that are unnecessary to the app’s function.

Users should also be wary of e-mails and messages that ask for sensitive information and financial transactions.

CSA added: “This stance should not change even if the purported sender of the e-mail or message is from an election candidate or political party.”

It urged users to closely examine the URL links to check if the site is legitimate, refrain from clicking on links in unsolicited messages, and not to disclose sensitive information.

The agency has not yet received any reports of such scams.

CSA said: “It is crucial for voters and other members of the public to exercise discernment when encountering information requests on social media platforms, messaging platforms and websites during the election period. By being vigilant and critically assessing the information received, you can safeguard yourself from potential monetary losses and protect your devices from malware infection.”