Many primary and secondary schools to scrap mid-year exams in 2020, a year ahead of schedule: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - By next year, more than half of the primary schools and over 90 per cent of secondary schools would have scrapped mid-year examinations for some levels - a year ahead of schedule.

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung gave this update on Tuesday (May 28) at a biennial conference for teachers, where he shared about the progress schools have made to implement recent policy changes.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) had announced in September last year that mid-year examinations for Primary 3 and 5 as well as Secondary 1 and 3 students will be removed by 2021, to move away from the narrow focus on grades and help students discover the joy of learning.

On Tuesday, Mr Ong said that while MOE laid out a schedule for schools to fully implement the changes, many schools have plans to run ahead.

In fact, some primary school principals have already made the changes this year - two years ahead of schedule - and other schools are also removing mid-year exams at other levels, he added.