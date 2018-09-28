Schools to cut mid-year exams for some levels; Primary 1 and 2 pupils will not be graded or ranked

SINGAPORE - To move away from the narrow focus on examinations and grades and help students discover the joy of learning, schools will cut down on school examinations, especially the mid-year ones held in Primary 3, Primary 5, Secondary 1 and Secondary 3, which are significant transition years for students.

In 2010, the Ministry of Education did away with exams at Primary 1, although pupils were graded through informal assessments, and Primary 2 pupils were subject only to one final-year exam.

From next year, all assessments and exams for Primary 1 and 2 pupils will be removed. Their teachers will continue using bite-sized forms of assessments to gauge their pupils' learning, but they will not be taken into account, as there will be no grades.

The MOE added in a statement: "Primary 3, Primary 5, Secondary 1 and Secondary 3 are transition years, during which students will be exposed to new subjects and/or higher content rigour and expectations. We want to provide them with adequate time and space to adjust to the increased curriculum demands. Hence, the mid-year examinations for these levels will also be removed over the next three years, starting with the removal of mid-year examinations at Sec 1 in 2019."

To encourage students to focus on their own learning, instead of the competition, report books will no longer state the ranking of a student in his class and level.

At the Primary 1 and 2 levels, teachers will use qualitative descriptors to report pupils' learning. For the other levels, marks for each subject will be rounded off and presented as a whole number, without decimal points, to reduce the excessive focus on marks.

With the removal of grades at Primary 1 and 2, the MOE will adjust the academic criteria for awarding the Edusave awards. Instead, the awards will recognise the pupils' attitudes to learning, such as diligence, curiosity, collaboration and enthusiasm.

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung, who announced the changes to school heads earlier this week at the annual Workplan Seminar, said the changes will free up about three weeks of curriculum time every two years. He urged educators to use the time well to use applied and inquiry-based learning.

For example, to calculate area, the child can be given a formula. Alternatively, they can asked to brainstorm how they can find out the size of their school field, and even be taken down to the school field to measure it for themselves.

He said the move rebalances two trade-offs in education - between maintaining rigour and inculcating the joy of learning.

He said the changes instituted over the last few years, from not naming the top Primary School Leaving Examination scorers, changing the PSLE scoring system and now cutting down on school examinations are all part of a new phase of change in the education system which he termed "Learn for Life".

Said Mr Ong: "'Learn for Life' is a value, an attitude and a skill that our students need to possess, and it is fundamental in ensuring that education remains an uplifting force in society. It is what underpins the SkillsFuture Movement. It also has to be a principal consideration in our school system."