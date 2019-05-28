MOE expands 2-year programme in literature and mother tongue languages to more schools

SINGAPORE - More students will soon be able to deepen their interest in mother tongue languages, as the Ministry of Education (MOE) expands efforts to encourage multilingualism.

A two-year programme that weaves in creative ways of learning Chinese, Malay or Tamil literature through immersion trips and camps will be offered in 15 secondary schools from next year.

The Language Elective Programme - which has been available in a few junior colleges since 1990 - will also be expanded to include National JC, Raffles Institution and Anderson Serangoon JC next year.

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung announced these plans on Tuesday (May 28), saying: "It is timely for us to reinvigorate our efforts in language learning, particularly our mother tongue languages. It will be an effort fit for the times."