Key focus is to school children on safe measures

How do you keep active five-and six-year-olds away from one another? Or ensure the masks they have to wear stay on?

These have been among the biggest concerns of pre-school operators and teachers over the last week, ahead of the return to classrooms on Tuesday.

The answer some have come up with: Do not force the children to follow the rules, but teach them about the pandemic and explain why the safe measures are necessary.

At MapleBear centres, teachers call the coronavirus "Virus-C", which is easier and more fun for children to remember, and tell them masks are "shields against the Virus-C".

NTUC First Campus' My First Skool is starting a 30-day challenge when school reopens to encourage children to take small steps in learning good habits in personal hygiene, and rewarding them with daily stickers, while PAP Community Foundation (PCF) Sparkletots is creating picture books and card games related to Covid-19.

On Tuesday, Kindergarten 1 and 2 children - about 75,000 of them, according to previous figures - will return to school. Those in Nursery 1 and 2 will follow suit from June 8, while children in infant care and playgroup can go back from June 10.

In total, around 180,000 pre-school children, as well as 30,000 pre-school and early intervention staff, will return. But it will not be classes as usual.

At PCF centres, each teacher will manage only up to two classes, and staff cannot eat in groups to minimise contact, said Ms Marini Khamis, senior director of PCF's pre-school management division.

Instead of principals walking through the centres, they will observe through closed-circuit television, she added.

Pre-schools have also suspended the daily shower for all children to minimise close contact. Children are showered only when needed - such as when they have spilled food on themselves - or are given a wipe-down instead of a full shower.

"The changes require staff to adjust how they interact with the children," Ms Khamis said.

"For instance, they need to practise safe distancing themselves, while reinforcing daily practices through giving children stickers, or appointing older children as 'safe distancing' heroes."

Ms Thian Ai Ling, general manager of NTUC First Campus' My First Skool, said that mother tongue language teachers who used to teach at several centres will now stay put at one centre.

"They will use a digital platform to teach children at the second centre," she said.

Even within each centre, teachers will try to minimise contact with children as far as possible. MapleBear chief executive Patricia Koh said if children are feeling upset, teachers will try "safe" ways to comfort them.

"We don't always have to hug them at the first instance. Sometimes, children are easily distracted... We can ask them to look at the sky or play with bubbles and they may forget why they were crying," she said. "But we have to play it by ear as well. Caring for the child is our priority."

At nap time, cots will be placed 1m apart. Children will bring their own bedding to and from the centres, added Mrs Koh.

Mr Poh Soon Tat, head of operators at Star Learners, said there will be a limit of four children at each table during mealtimes. Combined areas will have markers indicating a 2m distance between groups.

Signs will be used to indicate where children can sit or stand.

Ms Thian said: "We don't want to frighten them with all these new habits. Instead of pasting big red crosses like at the hawker centres, we use cartoons."

Dr Jacqueline Chung, senior principal and academic director of St James' Preschool Services, which runs St James' Church Kindergarten and Little Seeds Preschool, said: "Many activities like outings have been suspended so we are looking at how to redesign these activities so we don't lose the essence of the social and emotional connection with the children."

For instance, outdoor play could be simulated indoors using virtual projections of settings like a forest, and children can role play, said Ms Cara Lee, deputy academic director at St James' Preschool Services.

She added: "Maybe we can't have goodie bags or birthday cakes anymore, and parents can't come into the centres, but there are other ways to make moments special for children, such as by getting parents to record a video clip to be played in school."

On Tuesday, more than 400,000 students, from primary schools to junior colleges, will also be going back to school.

Face-to-face classes will start on Tuesday for the Primary 6, Secondary 4 and 5 cohorts, while those from other batches - Primary 1 to 5 and Secondary 1 to 3 - will rotate weekly between home-based learning and lessons in school.

There will be a long list of rules to follow, such as wearing masks or face shields except when eating or exercising, and having a wipe-down routine after each lesson.

Teachers will take similar precautions, said Ms Liew Wei Li, director of schools at the Ministry of Education. Teachers will also use portable microphones or the classroom audio system, so they can be heard without raising their voices.

But for students, after two months of missing their friends, what is to stop them from mixing outside of school premises?

Jing Shan Primary is placing teachers on patrol duty in the immediate neighbourhood after dismissal. They will remind pupils to go straight home and not loiter, said principal Sharon Siew.

Parents share similar concerns.

Mr Adrian Wee, 43, a self-employed handyman who has a Secondary 2 daughter and a Primary 6 son, told The Sunday Times he plans to pick his children up from school, as opposed to their usual routine of taking public transport home, so they can avoid mingling with friends.