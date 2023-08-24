E-bike rider, 64, dies after accident with minibus in Hougang

SINGAPORE – A 64-year-old man died after he was hit by a minibus while riding a power-assisted bicycle across the junction of Hougang Avenue 8 and Hougang Street 61 on Tuesday evening.

He was taken to hospital unconscious and later died, the police said on Thursday.

They added that a 69-year-old minibus driver is assisting with investigations into the accident that happened at around 6pm on Tuesday.

Shin Min Daily News reported on Thursday that the white minibus crashed into a traffic light pole after hitting the e-bike.

According to the Chinese language daily, the impact of the accident sent the e-bike rider flying and he landed about 10m from the point of collision. A box for delivering food was found near him, together with a pair of slippers, a notebook and blood-stained clothing.

A photo that accompanied the Shin Min report shows an individual performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the injured rider, with several members of the public gathering around him.