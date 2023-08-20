27-year-old motorcyclist dies in accident involving truck on CTE

SINGAPORE – A 27-year-old male motorcyclist died after an accident involving a truck on the Central Expressway on Sunday.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to the accident at 6.25am on the CTE towards Seletar Expressway, after the Braddell Road exit.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said a paramedic found that the motorcyclist had died on the spot.

The police said the 57-year-old male driver of the truck is helping with investigations.

An eyewitness, 62-year-old delivery driver Lin Zhihai, said he was driving to meet a friend when he drove past the scene of the accident, reported Shin Min Daily News.

He added: “There were many policemen at the scene and a tow truck had arrived. A motorcycle was parked next to a blue police tent.”

Police investigations are ongoing.