Driver escapes unhurt after car mounts verge and hits traffic light control box in Cantonment Road

The police and SCDF said they were alerted to an accident involving a car that was believed to have “self-skidded”. PHOTOS: SG ROAD VIGILANTE/ FACEBOOK
Sherlyn Sim
Updated
41 sec ago
Published
26 min ago

SINGAPORE – A car driver escaped unhurt after crashing into a traffic light control box and zebra crossing sign at the junction of Neil Road and Cantonment Road, at around 10.50am on Jan 12.

Photos of the aftermath of the accident posted on Facebook show a red Lexus car on a grass verge, the zebra crossing signpost bent away from it. The vehicle had also mounted the toppled traffic light control box.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident involving a car that was believed to have “self-skidded”. SCDF said its assistance was not required and no injuries were reported.

Police investigations are ongoing.

