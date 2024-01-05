51-year-old woman taken to hospital after car skids and turns turtle on CTE

SINGAPORE – A 51-year-old woman was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital after the car she was travelling in turned turtle in an accident on the Central Expressway on Jan 5 afternoon.

The woman, the car’s only passenger, was conscious when taken to hospital, the police said. The Straits Times understands that the driver escaped uninjured.

When contacted, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to an accident involving a car that was believed to have “self-skidded” on the CTE towards Seletar Expressway before the Jalan Bahagia exit, at around noon.

A grey car with a crumpled bonnet was seen upside down in the rightmost lane of the expressway, part of which was cordoned off with traffic cones. A police car and an Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System recovery vehicle were parked behind the car.

Police investigations are ongoing.