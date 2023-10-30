Dover Park Hospice moves to new and bigger home down the road

SINGAPORE - Mr Yang Tsin Hoong’s face lit up when he realised his new bed was next to a large window.
“My bed at the old place was indoors and next to the bathroom. It was hot and can get noisy. Now I get to see the greenery outside,” said the retired lorry driver turned karung guni (rag and bone) man.
The 72-year-old, who is terminally ill, was among the 21 residents who were moved from the Dover Park Hospice (DPH) at Jalan Tan Tock Seng to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital-Integrated Care Hub (TTSH-ICH) on Monday.
“We had made provisions in the event that residents are critically ill and could not be moved. A small medical team was supposed to have stayed back. Fortunately everyone was well enough to make the move,” DPH Medical Director Mervyn Koh said.
In 1992, when it was announced that Dover Park Hospice was to be built at Dover Road, there was an appeal from students and staff of the Singapore Polytechnic to move the hospice further away from them.
The hospice was resited to Jalan Tan Tock Seng in 1993, and 30 years on, it has moved to a bigger and better premises.
Calling the move timely, DPH chief executive officer Liew Li Lian said: “We had to start a daycare and home care services. During Covid, it was very hard to keep it going. I’m glad that we did because it helped us to see what other possibilities there are for people who need palliative care.”
The new hospice is bigger with a large daycare – 70 beds compared to the 50 at the old place.
Dr Liew said. “The services have outgrown the old building. It is more advanced at ICH, highlighting the current needs of palliative care. Some of the residents said it was like moving from a nice village into a fresh condominium.
“The environment feels more structured, more technologically advanced. This may not be a bad thing because patients want the assurance of always being monitored, of having the healthcare resource to give them the best last journey we can.”
She added that a palliative medical condition is a significant milestone, changing life forever..
“We know they have to cope with their illnesses, so we work together with them, their family and friends, to support their needs, clinically and socially. Somebody has to make sure it happens. The alternative is that these important needs are not taken care of,” she said.
Ageing in place is now Singapore’s approach to long-term care for its rapidly ageing population. It focuses on home and community-based care and with a growing preference among the elderly to age in place, and dying in their own homes.
Dr Liew said this is why there is a need for more palliative care services.
There are currently seven hospices in Singapore, including Assisi and Dover Park hospices; HCA , Metta and Singapore Cancer Society hospice care; Methodist Welfare Services Homecare and Hospice; and Home Hospice Care with Homage.
DPH’s move to the new premises started about a week ago. The last to be moved were the patients. The 21 inpatients were taken to the new premises, less than a kilometre away, in two hours in five ambulances.
Even the seven koi fish at the old DPH will be moved to the new pond to the sky garden on the fourth level.
But one resident will not be moving.
Betty, a community cat, that made DPH its home for the last four years, will be left behind as cats are not allowed in the new and sterile setting.
“We did try to rehome her but to no avail, so we brought to her back to the hospice. We have a team of dedicated ‘colleagues’ of Betty who will take turns to go to the old premises to feed her. The neighbourhood feeders will also keep an eye on her,” the hospice spokesman said.