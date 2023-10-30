Dover Park Hospice moves to new and bigger home down the road

SINGAPORE - Mr Yang Tsin Hoong’s face lit up when he realised his new bed was next to a large window.

“My bed at the old place was indoors and next to the bathroom. It was hot and can get noisy. Now I get to see the greenery outside,” said the retired lorry driver turned karung guni (rag and bone) man.

The 72-year-old, who is terminally ill, was among the 21 residents who were moved from the Dover Park Hospice (DPH) at Jalan Tan Tock Seng to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital-Integrated Care Hub (TTSH-ICH) on Monday.

“We had made provisions in the event that residents are critically ill and could not be moved. A small medical team was supposed to have stayed back. Fortunately everyone was well enough to make the move,” DPH Medical Director Mervyn Koh said.

In 1992, when it was announced that Dover Park Hospice was to be built at Dover Road, there was an appeal from students and staff of the Singapore Polytechnic to move the hospice further away from them.

The hospice was resited to Jalan Tan Tock Seng in 1993, and 30 years on, it has moved to a bigger and better premises.

Calling the move timely, DPH chief executive officer Liew Li Lian said: “We had to start a daycare and home care services. During Covid, it was very hard to keep it going. I’m glad that we did because it helped us to see what other possibilities there are for people who need palliative care.”

The new hospice is bigger with a large daycare – 70 beds compared to the 50 at the old place.