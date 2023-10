SINGAPORE – My 85-year-old mother lives alone in her own house in Kuala Lumpur, with only a twice-weekly cleaner and the occasional pop-by nephew or niece for company. Before you rush to sign me up for the Asia’s Most Unfilial Daughter contest, let me point out that I have invited her to come live with my husband and me in Singapore. Several times.

Her answer is always a resounding “no”. Why not, I asked.