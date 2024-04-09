Don’t let the dogs out: How to keep your pets safe during extreme heat

SINGAPORE - As temperatures hit the mid-30s in recent weeks, Ms Grace Yoong noticed a change in her two dogs.



“Kaiza has been drinking a lot whereas Stinky is drooling a lot more than usual,” said Ms Yoong, who runs an employment agency. “They are also suffering from some heat rash.”

Sensing that her dogs were affected by the heat, which hit a high of 36.3 deg C at Choa Chu Kang on March 24, she decided to make some changes. For a start, Ms Yoong, 34, now walks her dogs around 8.30am and 6pm daily, avoiding the mid-day sun.

“On top of that, we give them ice water and feed them dog popsicles once in awhile,” she added.

The hot weather looks set to stay in 2024, and could be even warmer than 2023 - the fourth warmest year on record for Singapore, said the national meteorologist on March 23.

Ms Janice Tham noticed that her dogs - maltipoo Latte and cockapoo Mocha - seemed to be drinking a lot more water than usual.

The administrative executive, 35, now opts to take them to a pool and indoor places such as pet-friendly malls and cafes for weekend activities, instead of walks outdoors.