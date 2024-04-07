Fans, showers, icy treats: How the Singapore Zoo is helping animals beat the heat

SINGAPORE - Adi looked like he was doing a rain dance.

With the sun hanging high overhead, the Bornean orang utan did a little jig with his arms stretched high towards the sky.

Soon enough, the “rains” did come, and Adi welcomed the cooling water with his mouth wide open.

These showers were not from the heavens, but from hoses wielded by zookeepers at the Singapore Zoo.

With El Nino’s warmth projected to make the already warm months of April and May even hotter, the Zoo is rolling out a raft of measures – including hosing down their animals more often – as a respite from the heat.

“Ice-based enrichment”, or fruits and vegetables frozen in ice blocks, are also given to the animals to keep them mentally and physically engaged during hotter periods, said Dr Luis Neves, vice-president of animal care at Mandai Wildlife Group, which manages the four wildlife parks, including the Singapore Zoo.