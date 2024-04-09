Don’t sweat it: Athletes, outdoor workers and soldiers in S’pore find ways to beat the heat

SINGAPORE – Ice has been a lifesaver for Singapore Sports School (SSP) student Angelina Tay,14, during netball training six times a week, when she reaches into a cooler box on the sidelines to beat the heat.

Sizzling temperatures in recent weeks have left her more tired and thirstier than usual, and the ice helps prevent issues like heatstroke as she gears up for competition season.

Having a box of ice on hand during training is just one of several measures the SSP has in place to protect its athletes on days the mercury shoots up.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Angelina said: “It’s still manageable for now, but if the weather gets warmer, it will be harder to push ourselves as much as we can.”

Experts predict that temperatures in April and May – often the warmest months of the year – might climb higher, given the lingering effects of the El Nino phenomenon that gripped Singapore from the second half of 2023.

Late March and some days in April have seen daily maximum temperatures hover close to 35 deg C, despite the storms on several days.

The Meteorological Service Singapore said on its portal that a heatwave in Singapore occurs when two conditions are met – first, the daily maximum temperature hits 35 deg C for three days in a row, and second, the average daily mean temperature is at least 29 deg C.

SSP said it adopts heat-management practices similar to guidelines laid down by the Ministry of Education (MOE), including holding training sessions during cooler parts of the day, as part of efforts to cut down strenuous physical activities in the outdoors between 11am and 4pm.

In response to queries, MOE on April 1 said all students taking part in the National School Games will adopt precautions like making sure they rest frequently, and take more water breaks.

Angelina said she now gets about twice the number of water breaks she did two weeks ago. But this also means that each training session is about 15 to 30 minutes longer.

SSP said specific adjustments have been made for sports that require outdoor training, like football, netball, and track and field.

For instance, training sessions are moved indoors if possible, and students are reminded to take appropriate heat and ultraviolet protection measures, more frequent water breaks and training intensity is increased gradually to ensure students can acclimatise to the heat.

In a statement, SSP Principal Ong Kim Soon said: “Coaches and staff monitor weather conditions closely to make informed decisions on training modifications and maintain high vigilance on those who are vulnerable to ensure the safety of student-athletes.”

SSP football academy senior coach Shahrin Shari said lately he noticed players struggling under the “unbearable” and “unforgiving” heat, especially when the warm weather coincided with the fasting month.

Mr Shahrin said: “We are very concerned about the players’ health and have been reminding them to hydrate off the pitch as well. If the weather gets worse, we may have to shift training sessions later into the night.”

Other than holding training after 5pm, he has also cut sessions by at least 30 minutes each. He also keeps asking players to cool down by wiping their faces and necks with wet face towels during water breaks every 10 to 15 minutes.