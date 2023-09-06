Digital garden by Singapore Pools aims to raise $500k for community groups in need

SINGAPORE - To assist the more vulnerable members of the community, Singaporeans can “plant” a digital flower in a virtual garden, under an initiative by Singapore Pools that will see the company pledging $1 for every flower that “blooms”.

To mark its 55th anniversary, Singapore Pools launched Community With A Heart on May 23 to rally the public to make a difference in the lives of those who need it the most, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Funds raised will be donated to Community Chest, a social service agency under the National Council of Social Service, that supports more than 100 social service agencies in Singapore.

Singapore Pools is pledging $1 for every flower that “blooms”, up to $250,000, which will be matched dollar for dollar by Tote Board, its parent company, bringing the total amount to be raised for Community Chest to half a million dollars.

The public can choose one of four different flowers to “plant” – kopsia, ixora, morning glory and bougainvillea.

The flowers represent the different communities that will be supported with the funds raised – seniors (kopsia), children and youth (ixora), low-income families (bougainvillea), persons with disabilities (morning glory), and persons with mental health conditions (morning glory).

To plant a flower, members of the public can scan the QR code placed on interactive community screens located at selected Singapore Pools branches or access it through the Singapore Pools’ website.

They can then choose a flower that represents the community they would like to support.

Director of philanthropic partnership and engagement at Community Chest Rae Lee said the initiative represents how corporates can enable the wider community to do good in a creative manner.

“As social service needs become more complex, strong support from partners like Singapore Pools ensure that together, we can continue to empower those in need to achieve their full potential, despite the challenges they face in life,” Ms Lee said.

As at Wednesday, more than $100,000 has been pledged to Community Chest under the Community with a Heart initiative.

Mr Chin Sau Ho, senior director of community partnerships and communications at Singapore Pools, said: “With Singapore Pools turning 55 this year, we celebrate more than five decades of providing a safe and trusted avenue to combat illegal gambling, and contributing to nation-building and community causes in Singapore.”

He added that key initiatives like Community With a Heart and Football With a Heart – Singapore’s biggest executive football fundraiser set up as a partnership between the private and public sectors – aim to rally stakeholders, customers and the public to help those in need.

The annual football fundraiser took place on Aug 12 and raised $1,283,350 for seven beneficiaries, including Daughters of Tomorrow, Lions Befrienders, and Make A Wish Foundation Singapore.