Charity that fulfils last wishes of terminally ill patients marks anniversary with fund-raising drive

SINGAPORE - As the soft light danced on his hands, Mr Peter Ho reached out towards the aquarium. In the water, shimmering fish followed the movement of his fingers as he looked on.

This was a moment Mr Ho had long hoped for. Since before the pandemic, the 85-year-old, who spent five decades working at a fish farm, had wanted to visit Resorts World Sentosa’s S.E.A. Aquarium.

Such a visit would have ordinarily been a logistical nightmare. Mr Ho was diagnosed with stage-four throat cancer in 2020, and requires a wheelchair and a suite of supplies, including medication and sterile dressing, to get around.

But Ambulance Wish Singapore (AWS) had helped him overcome these hurdles on May 8, when it organised a visit to the aquarium with his daughter Christina Ho, 57.

The charity has fulfilled the last wishes of 145 terminally ill patients since its founding. It celebrates its fourth anniversary on Wednesday, which it will mark by launching a fund-raiser called Cycle of Peace, an annual virtual cycling charity drive to raise awareness and funds.

Participants can register at www.ambulancewishsingapore.com/cycleofpeace from May 27.

For Mr Ho, AWS had arranged for a private tour of the aquarium, followed by an overnight stay at the Equarius Ocean Suites.

AWS volunteers were also there to carry medical supplies and equipment, and provide refreshments as Mr Ho explored the aquarium.

“To take him out is not an easy task,” said his daughter Ms Ho. “I can’t manage on my own.”

AWS said fulfilling such wishes is a form of palliative care, and helps these patients to cope with their worries and anxiety.