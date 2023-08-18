Crave Nasi Lemak recalls recent batch of begedil after man finds bug in order

SINGAPORE – Nasi Lemak chain Crave has initiated a recall of a recent batch of begedil (potato patties) from their stores after a man took to social media and claimed he found a bug in a packet of food purchased from their Bedok Mall outlet.

In response to Straits Times’ queries, Crave Foods said in a statement on Thursday that they have also contacted their supplier to investigate the sourcing and handling of the affected food item.

In addition, they conducted a “thorough assessment” of the store’s cleanliness standards and engaged a professional pest control firm.

“Our investigation has reaffirmed that our food safety protocols were diligently followed,” said the statement. “Both our supplier and pest control specialist have confirmed that our premises are pest-free, and our products meet all food safety and health standards.”

They decided to recall the batch of begedil “as a precautionary measure”.

Crave said they contacted the affected customer on Tuesday and have maintained communication with him.

The customer, Mr Hayden Goh, had posted his complaint on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

In a video he posted, someone can be seen raising a half-eaten begedil with a spoon, with what appears to be an insect about the size of a grain of rice on it.

Mr Goh, a 41-year-old customer service manager, had bought two packets of nasi lemak from Crave’s Bedok Mall outlet for dinner on Monday night, said he was shocked when he saw the bug in his wife’s packet of food.

He told ST that his 17-month-old daughter, who ate some rice from his packet, fell ill with gastric flu the following day.

“I contacted Crave immediately, and they shared that they have done the necessary checks and offered me compensation in terms of a refund, (reimbursing) my daughter’s medical bills, and food vouchers,” said Mr Goh, who said he frequently buys from the chain.

“My daughter started vomiting and had diarrhoea, but I wasn’t sure if it was caused by the food, but out of their goodwill, they decided to compensate us.”

Mr Goh said this was the first time something like this has happened to him, and he was glad that Crave took ownership of the incident.

“I’m still liaising with Crave for a written response of the outcome of their findings that I’ve requested for over the phone,” he added.