Woman finds worm in sashimi rice bowl from Don Don Donki

Ms Jayice Tan saw the worm moving in her ready-to-eat meal bought from Don Don Donki in 100 AM mall in Tanjong Pagar last Wednesday. PHOTOS: JAYICE TAN/FACEBOOK
Wong Shiying
Updated
24 min ago
Published
57 min ago

SINGAPORE – She was enjoying her sashimi rice bowl from Japanese speciality store Don Don Donki until she found what looked like a worm on a slice of raw fish.

Ms Jayice Tan was horrified to see it moving in her ready-to-eat meal bought from the outlet in 100 AM mall in Tanjong Pagar last Wednesday.

“It was (an) alive and wriggling parasitic worm in the kaisen don and (my husband and I) were so astounded. What’s worse is that we both ate and almost finished (the food),” Ms Tan wrote in a Facebook post that day.

She added: “Never in our lives have we encountered parasitic worms in our food locally or overseas. Looking at the videos makes us want to puke further, it just makes us feel so uncomfortable and nauseated.”

Videos and pictures she shared on Facebook show a thin, transparent worm curled up on a pink slice of fish that resembles tuna. The sashimi rice bowl in question retailed for $10.80.

The Straits Times has contacted Ms Tan, Don Don Donki and the Singapore Food Agency for comment.

In a similar incident in March 2020, a man found a worm in his mackerel sashimi from a Don Don Donki branch in Jem in Jurong East.

He caught a glimpse of something moving near the fish skeleton and found the worm after zooming in on the food with his phone camera.

He approached an employee of the store who apologised and provided a refund.

A Don Don Donki spokesman said then that sashimi slices from the mackerel had been soaked in iced salt water to remove parasites but, in this case, the parasite could have travelled deep into the bones of the fish.

The spokesman added that the company had taken additional preventive measures such as soaking the whole fish in iced salt water to remove parasites that might be in the bones, and refraining from selling sashimi with bones or other fish parts.

